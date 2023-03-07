50,201 Shares in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Bought by UNC Management Company Inc.

UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Pliant Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.6% of UNC Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 546,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $25,734,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 56.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 499,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 180,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 185,000.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 370,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

PLRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.10. 68,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,636. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $504,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $504,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 10,887 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $207,941.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,536.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,945,700 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

See Also

