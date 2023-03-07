6,849 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Acquired by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,849 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. ANSYS comprises about 1.7% of Tsai Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,277,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 629.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 420,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,137,000 after buying an additional 362,501 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in ANSYS by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,120,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.25.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $5.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.37. 380,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $328.94.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.