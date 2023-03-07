AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $9.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 831,999 shares in the last quarter.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

