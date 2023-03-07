Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) versus Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Financial Analysis

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renalytix and Aclarion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix $2.97 million 49.17 -$45.28 million ($0.79) -3.95 Aclarion $60,000.00 94.32 -$7.61 million N/A N/A

Aclarion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Renalytix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix -1,694.50% -184.06% -122.32% Aclarion -12,583.55% N/A -206.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Renalytix and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Renalytix and Aclarion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Renalytix currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.36%. Aclarion has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Aclarion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Renalytix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Renalytix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Renalytix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Aclarion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Renalytix

(Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. The company also has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. The company was formerly known as Renalytix AI plc and changed its name to Renalytix Plc in June 2021. Renalytix Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Aclarion

(Get Rating)

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

