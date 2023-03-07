AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Up 5.2% in February

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,200 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 281,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 target price on AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

AdvanSix Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ASIX traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 51,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,758. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.88.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 9.81%.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,046.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $2,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AdvanSix by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Articles

