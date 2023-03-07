AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Down 10.8% in February

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AECOM by 693.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after buying an additional 212,131 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 27.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 120.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,731. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

