aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.27

aelf (ELF) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. aelf has a market cap of $153.95 million and approximately $14.12 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004398 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001985 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,320,064 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.