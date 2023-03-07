AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. AeroVironment updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-$1.33 EPS.

AVAV stock opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.54. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

