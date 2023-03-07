Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.13. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.