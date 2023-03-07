Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Down 9.6% in February

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,300 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 554,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang acquired 2,307,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,999.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,361,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,999.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang bought 2,307,692 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $1,499,999.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,361,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,999.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Guichao Hua bought 54,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.10 per share, with a total value of $4,617,866.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agrify by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 451,733 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agrify by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agrify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agrify in the second quarter valued at about $414,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGFY. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Agrify from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of AGFY stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Agrify has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

