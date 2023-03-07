Aion Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.77 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Aion has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00203146 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00096087 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00058586 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00053165 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004535 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000878 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

