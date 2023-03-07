Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €100.00 by Berenberg Bank

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($106.38) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIR. Barclays set a €151.00 ($160.64) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($212.77) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($111.70) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($143.62) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of AIR traded down €0.26 ($0.28) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €123.90 ($131.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €117.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €108.62. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($72.64) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($106.35).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

