Alexander (Alex) White Acquires 140,636 Shares of Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Rating) insider Alexander (Alex) White purchased 140,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$147,667.80 ($99,105.91).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 122,689 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,823.45 ($86,458.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94.

About Coventry Group

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners, industrial hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

