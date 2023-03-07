Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $199.99

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $199.99 and last traded at $202.51, with a volume of 12229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.61.
The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 12.58 and a quick ratio of 12.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.
Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.
