Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $199.99

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $199.99 and last traded at $202.51, with a volume of 12229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.61.

Alexander’s Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 12.58 and a quick ratio of 12.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.00.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

About Alexander’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 40.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,669,000 after acquiring an additional 111,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 115.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 7.2% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 152,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

