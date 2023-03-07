Algorand Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.53 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and $67.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00072684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00052207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00023658 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,337,504,166 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,306,009 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

