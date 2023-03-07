Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Alico worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alico by 1,503.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Alico by 1,068.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alico Price Performance

ALCO stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. 6,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,912. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $196.23 million, a P/E ratio of -286.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Alico Cuts Dividend

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.42. Alico had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

