Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Allakos Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,646. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.50. Allakos has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $8.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 85.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allakos by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 226,498 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allakos by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,250,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 451,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Allakos by 258.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 725,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allakos by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 118,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Allakos
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allakos (ALLK)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.