Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Allakos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,646. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.50. Allakos has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 85.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allakos by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 226,498 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allakos by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,250,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 451,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Allakos by 258.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 725,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allakos by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 118,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Allakos

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

