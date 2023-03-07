Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allakos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Allakos has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allakos Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.