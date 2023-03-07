Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allakos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.
Allakos Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of ALLK stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Allakos has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.50.
Allakos Company Profile
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
