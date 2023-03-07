Alliance Trust PLC (ATST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on March 31st

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Alliance Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of ATST stock opened at GBX 1,014.53 ($12.20) on Tuesday. Alliance Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 876 ($10.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,054 ($12.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 996.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 972.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.35 and a beta of 0.72.
