Alliance Trust PLC (ATST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on March 31st

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alliance Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ATST stock opened at GBX 1,014.53 ($12.20) on Tuesday. Alliance Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 876 ($10.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,054 ($12.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 996.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 972.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

Alliance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.