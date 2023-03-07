Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Short Interest Update

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTSW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at $112,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRTSW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,657. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

