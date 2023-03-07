Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.24

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.24 and last traded at $67.21, with a volume of 37563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.34, a P/E/G ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

In other news, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $221,971.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $221,971.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $33,132.96. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,615.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,376 shares of company stock worth $8,599,415. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,300,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $488,250,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock valued at $130,377,000 after purchasing an additional 452,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

