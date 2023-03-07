AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 443,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 249,039 shares.The stock last traded at $10.11 and had previously closed at $10.11.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALCC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,300,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after purchasing an additional 801,538 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AltC Acquisition by 1,133.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 643,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,159,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,973,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in AltC Acquisition by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,037,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 515,213 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

