Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Update

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,760,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 31,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658,601 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $112,629,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Amcor by 39,180.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,193,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,025 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,946,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,166,301. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

