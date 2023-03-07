American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.93

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 202502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 175.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 207.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 117.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Featured Stories

