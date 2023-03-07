American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Up 7.9% in February

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,380,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 31st total of 14,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,454. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. 1,309,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,829. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $19.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

