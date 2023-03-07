Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces $2.13 Quarterly Dividend

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.13 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Amgen has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 44.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amgen to earn $19.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.72. 2,342,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.06 and its 200-day moving average is $255.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Recommended Stories

