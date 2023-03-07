Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE: HASI) in the last few weeks:

2/23/2023 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

1/24/2023 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

1/17/2023 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/10/2023 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

NYSE HASI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 451,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,352. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.57.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 343.48%.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.