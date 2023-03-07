Analysts Set Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target at $43.67

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arcellx to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $35.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.63.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $214,343.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,673.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 23,790 shares of company stock valued at $729,411 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcellx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth $60,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

