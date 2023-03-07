Analysts Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target at $180.80

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISYGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.80.

Several analysts recently commented on DIISY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.33) to GBX 190 ($2.28) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.65) to GBX 185 ($2.22) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.71) to GBX 170 ($2.04) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

