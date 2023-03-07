Analysts Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) PT at $20.41

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.41.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of LBRT opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

