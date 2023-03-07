Analysts Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Price Target at $335.19

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $335.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

SAM opened at $319.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.12. Boston Beer has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $422.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Boston Beer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Stories

