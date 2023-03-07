Analysts Set The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Price Target at $155.20

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:THG opened at $135.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $123.36 and a 12 month high of $155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,600,000 after buying an additional 103,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,688,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,066,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,934,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

See Also

