Analyzing PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) and Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) and Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PepsiCo and Reed’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PepsiCo $86.39 billion 2.77 $8.83 billion $6.41 27.07 Reed’s $50.78 million 0.20 -$23.43 million ($9.00) -0.43

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PepsiCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Risk and Volatility

This table compares PepsiCo and Reed’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

PepsiCo has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of PepsiCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PepsiCo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PepsiCo and Reed’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Summary

PepsiCo beats Reed’s on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC). The FLNA segment consists of branded convenient food businesses in the United States and Canada. The QFNA segment includes cereals, rice, and pasta under the Quaker, Pearl Milling Company, Quaker Chewy, Cap'n Crunch, Life, and Rice-A-Roni brands. The PBNA segment is composed of beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under various beverage brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist, and Mug. The LatAm segment covers beverage, food, and snack businesses in the Latin American region. The Europe segment offers beverage, food, and snack goods in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa regions. The AMESA segment deals with all beverage and convenient food businesses in Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

