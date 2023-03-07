Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Short Interest Up 7.8% in February

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,530,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 18,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE AR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Antero Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Antero Resources

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

