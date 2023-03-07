APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,447 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in APA by 50.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Stock Down 2.4 %

APA opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.52.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

