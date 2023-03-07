Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. 1,728,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.