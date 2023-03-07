ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

MT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

ArcelorMittal Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MT opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,697,000 after buying an additional 2,283,917 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $746,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,897,000 after buying an additional 496,641 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Articles

