Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Short Interest Down 12.1% in February

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMBP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 44.69% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366,315 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,240,000. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,654 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Equity LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,077,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

