Ardor Price Reaches $0.0925 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0925 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $92.43 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00072692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024004 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000972 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

