Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of ACRE stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,713. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $612.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $34,414.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,512.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

