Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 560,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $275,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 405.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 50,788 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.8% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.41. The stock had a trading volume of 34,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,200. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.68.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 287.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and sold 5,221,973 shares worth $161,492,492. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

