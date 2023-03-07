argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $435.00 at SVB Securities

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by SVB Securities from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $454.50.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $341.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 0.74. argenx has a twelve month low of $256.44 and a twelve month high of $407.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in argenx by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,217 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in argenx by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,680,000 after purchasing an additional 294,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in argenx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,835 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in argenx by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 128,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

