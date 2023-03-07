Ark (ARK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.17 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Ark has a market cap of $56.06 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001481 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011522 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000300 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006660 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004569 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,491,866 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

