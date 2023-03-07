Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.
Arko Stock Down 2.7 %
ARKO stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.27.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Arko had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arko will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th.
About Arko
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
