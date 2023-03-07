Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Arko Stock Down 2.7 %

ARKO stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.27.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Arko had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arko will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arko

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Arko by 40.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Arko by 363.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

