Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,100 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 848,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 369,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

NYSE:AWI traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $75.01. The stock had a trading volume of 329,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.70. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $96.51.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.11%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

