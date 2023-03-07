Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Shares Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,524 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artivion were worth $16,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AORT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. 4,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

In related news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,330 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $30,150.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 31,900 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $421,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,142.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $30,150.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,881 shares of company stock worth $2,058,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

