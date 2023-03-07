Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Shares Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,524 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artivion were worth $16,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.
Artivion Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of AORT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. 4,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $23.43.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.
