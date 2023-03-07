Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Director Acquires $208,084.67 in Stock

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) Director Andrea Biffi acquired 293,077 shares of Asensus Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $208,084.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 492,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,898.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Asensus Surgical Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ASXC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,063. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $172.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASXC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,431,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 575,904 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 565,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 240,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Asensus Surgical

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Asensus Surgical from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

