Assura Plc (AGR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.78 on April 12th

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Assura Trading Down 1.3 %

LON:AGR opened at GBX 51 ($0.61) on Tuesday. Assura has a one year low of GBX 47.43 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 72.35 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,276.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.

Get Assura alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 65 ($0.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 62 ($0.75) to GBX 56 ($0.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assura has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 66.50 ($0.80).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.