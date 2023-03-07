AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254,762 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. 9,748,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,844,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

