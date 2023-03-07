AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
ACQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$43.50 to C$36.25 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.58.
AutoCanada Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$21.45 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$20.76 and a 12-month high of C$36.50. The company has a market cap of C$541.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.68.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
